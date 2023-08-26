"I can give in writing that no team in the world can beat this 7" - Ajay Thakur forms his dream kabaddi VII

Former Indian team captain Ajay Thakur recently picked his dream kabaddi playing seven. Thakur boldly claimed that no team in the world could beat this set of players in their prime.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Thakur picked Rakesh Kumar as the captain of his dream seven. He picked himself and Anup Kumar as the two raiders. Thakur allotted the center position to Rakesh and placed himself and Anup at the two ins.

Manjeet Chhillar and Jeeva Kumar were present in the team as the cover defenders, while Joginder Narwal and Gurpreet was the corner combination selected by Thakur.

"If the age of these seven players is reduced to 24-25 years, then I can give in writing that no team in the world can beat this 7. When PKL started, Anup Kumar was 30 and I was 28. A player's peak lasts around the age 21-24 years. Not all of us have played PKL in our peak time," Thakur said.

Thakur played for Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan, and Dabang Delhi KC during his PKL career. Despite starting his PKL journey at 28, he ended up as one of the best raiders in the tournament.

Ajay Thakur thinks fans would have witnessed an unimaginable level of kabaddi had PKL started in 2005-06

In the same chat, Thakur further mentioned that some of his batchmates were already past their prime when PKL started in 2014. Hence, in his view, had the league started a few years before, the world would have witnessed the game at another level.

"Rakesh Kumar was such a player, he used to do such things that no one could even imagine. If Pro Kabaddi League started a few years back (2005-06), you would have seen the kind of players there have been in the past," Thakur concluded.

Ajay Thakur's Dream VII: Joginder Narwal, Anup Kumar, Rakesh Kumar (captain), Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Gurpreet.

Poll : Can this playing 7 be defeated in a kabaddi match? Yes No 0 votes