"I cannot describe it in words" - Naveen Kumar gets emotional while talking about playing for India at Asian Games 2023

Naveen Kumar got emotional while giving his thoughts on representing Team India in men's kabaddi at the Asian Games 2023.

The Indian men's kabaddi team will take on Bangladesh in the Asian Games tomorrow. Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda before the big game, Naveen Kumar commented:

"I am feeling good. I am also feeling proud that I have received a chance to play for India. It is the dream of every player to represent the nation. Finally, I have received that opportunity. I cannot describe it in words."

Iran won the gold medal in men's kabaddi at the Asian Games 2018, ending India's dominant reign in the sport. India will be keen to regain the medal in this year's event. When asked if the players are under pressure to regain the crown, Naveen replied:

"I don't think we will be able to perform well if we put ourselves under any sort of pressure. We will try to perform well. Regaining the gold medal will be a challenge. We have the support of our fans, and it will motivate us to do our best."

India are in Group A in men's kabaddi along with Bangladesh, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei. The top two teams will advance to the semi-finals.

"It was not a major injury" - Naveen Kumar says he is completely fit to play in Asian Games 2023

Earlier this year, Naveen Kumar traveled with the rest of the Indian squad to Busan for the Asian Kabaddi Championships. Under Pawan Sehrawat's captaincy, India won the tournament in Busan.

Speaking about the performance from the team in AKC 2023, Naveen said:

"It was a great experience. It was the first time or second time for many players. A lot of players have come after 2018. They got an idea of the international level. There is a difference in techniques of different teams."

Naveen also got injured before the Asian Games 2023 but the star raider confirmed that he is now fit.

"It was not a major injury. Our coach has prepared a plan. You know, one should not show all their cards before the main tournament. We played as per the plan of the coach. We are happy if the team wins," Naveen concluded.

It will be interesting to see if India can regain the gold in Hangzhou.