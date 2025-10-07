"I am happy with their performance" - Dabang Delhi head coach Joginder Narwal praises defenders after fourth consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi head coach Joginder Narwal was impressed with the defenders after their win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. They beat the Panthers 29-26 on Monday, October 06.

Skipper Ashu Malik scored eight raid points while Ajinkya Pawar and Neeraj Narwal scored three each. However, it was the defense that stood up when the raiders could not take complete charge.

Sandeep Deswal picked up a brilliant High 5, scoring seven tackle points. He was supported well by Fazel Atrachali (three tackle points) and Saurabh Nandal (two tackle points).

The Dabang Delhi head coach expressed that the defenders had to step up, and he was happy that they managed to do so.

"Be it Sandeep, Surjeet, Fazel, Saurabh Nandal, they are our defense. Sometimes if our raiders make mistakes it is up to the defenders to make up. Our raiders did make a few mistakes today, but the defenders did really well. I am happy with their performance," he said during the post-match press conference.

Dabang Delhi continued their stellar run this season. They notched up their fourth consecutive win. Delhi strengthened their position at the top of the table. They now have 20 points from 11 games.

Joginder Narwal on Dabang Delhi playing back-to-back fixtures

As Dabang Delhi appear unstoppable at the moment, the only challenge for them could be playing a few back-to-back matches. They will be up against the Haryana Steelers on Tuesday, October 07. Delhi will then play matches on October 09, 10, and 12.

Coach Joginder Narwal reckoned that all the players were mentally prepared. The team would not rest players given their back-to-back clashes.

"Our team is prepared mentally and on the ground as well to play continuous matches. There is nothing like we will rest someone after one game. Everyone will play and will play with responsibility. I hope everyone remains fit and performs well," he said.

Ahead of their upcoming game against the Haryana Steelers, skipper Ashu Malik reflected that defender Rahul Sethpal would be more of a challenge to him than Haryana captain Jaideep Dahiya.

"With Jaideep there is Rahul Sethpal as well. Jaideep is a left-cover defender and I am a right raider. So for me, I will have to be more careful against Rahul than Jaideep. But Jaideep is a good defender and we will make strategies for them," Ashu stated.

Ashu has been in top form this season. He has scored 142 raid points from 11 matches at an average of 12.9 with eight Super 10s.

