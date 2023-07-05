"I would like to thank the Women's Kabaddi League" - Harwinder Kaur after women's kabaddi players get a platform to showcase their skills [Exclusive]

Indian Women's Kabaddi player Harwinder Kaur was seen in action during the inaugural edition of the Women's Kabaddi League in Dubai. She is a Senior National Kabaddi Player and represented Great Marathas in the Women's Kabaddi League.

The 2023 edition of the Women's Kabaddi League was televised on Eurosport in India.

The Great Marathas crashed out of the event before the knockouts stage, having finished 5th in the points table. They ended their campaign with three wins and as many losses from seven games. Their other match ended in a draw.

Sportskeeda caught up with Harwinder Kaur to understand her career in Kabaddi. She also spoke about Women's Kabaddi League and how it will contribute to the sport's growth in India.

Q) How did you start your career in Kabaddi?

Harwinder Kaur: I got a lot of support from my family and coach. I started playing Kabaddi in Class 6 in school. My family members supported me a lot and that's why I'm playing at the highest level (international).

"I like Pro Kabaddi player Pardeep Narwal's playing style," said Harwinder when asked about her inspiration.

Q) How did you use to practice during the pandemic?

Harwinder stated that she had struggled and worked hard to become a national team player. Being an athlete, there was no off day for her and she used to train every single day throughout the year. When asked about her training during the COVID-19, she answered:

"We used to practice at home during COVID-19. We used to work out within our homes for two years."

Q) How is the Women's Kabaddi League help the sport grow?

Harwinder Kaur: I would like to thank the Women's Kabaddi League (WKL) to come up with a platform for girls. This is the first time a Women's Kabaddi League is taking place. It feels really good. There has never been a league for the girls compared to the boys playing the Pro Kabaddi League. Pradeep sir has arranged a big competition for us in Dubai.

Q) Do you think more girls will start playing the sport now?

With the Women's Kabaddi League having commenced, a lot of the budding youngsters will now look to take up the sport.

Harwinder Kaur: The girls from my village were interested in playing Kabaddi. I was telling them to come to the ground and explore the sport. Everyone will get an opportunity to play.

Q) Tell us about the club (Great Marathas) you're playing for.

Harwinder Kaur: The team and coach are good and so are the players. Poonam and Deepika are really good players. We have more good players as well in our team and we're playing really well.

It was a fascinating interaction, one from which we learnt a lot and hopefully, Harwinder Kaur will continue to inspire several others in the coming months.

