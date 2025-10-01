"I was a little injured in that game" - Ashu Malik reflects on previous loss against Patna Pirates ahead of reverse fixture in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi captain Ashu Malik opened up on his performance against Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Delhi faced them on Saturday, September 20 and lost 33-30. Notably, it is their only defeat of the season so far.

Ad

They will face the Pirates once again in a reverse fixture on Wednesday, October 22. That will also be their final league stage match. Ashu Malik reflected on the loss and having let the game slip despite a lead of over 10 points at one stage.

He also revealed that he was slightly injured and was saving himself. However, the Dabang Delhi skipper reflected that they would do well and avenge their previous defeat against the Pirates.

Ad

Trending

Responding to a Sportskeeda query during Media Day organized by JioStar, he said:

"The last game was also in our hands. We had a lead of 10-11 points. The players' minds were puzzled a bit. Neeraj Narwal had made a slight blunder mistake. About my score, I made only six points but I was a little injured in that game. I was saving myself a bit too. But in the next game against Patna we will do well and win."

Ad

He had scored just six raid points in that game, including five touch points and a bonus point. The Delhi skipper will aim to make a strong comeback against the Pirates in their reverse fixture.

Ashu Malik on plans to tackle Sumit Sangwan in upcoming clash against UP Yoddhas

Dabang Delhi will face UP Yoddhas in their upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Friday, October 3 during the revenge week. The two teams will meet each other for the first time this season.

Ad

While Ashu Malik has been in solid form heading into this game, he will face a tough challenge against Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan. Sumit has performed brilliantly so far. He has bagged 33 tackle points and is at the top of the defenders' charts.

On his plans against Sumit in the upcoming game, Ashu Malik said:

"We have meetings before the game and we sit and make strategies. How Sumit tackles, how do we escape against him and puzzle him. The coach makes the strategies and we will play according to that and break their defense."

Ashu has scored 121 raid points from nine games and picked up 15 raid points in their previous game against the Haryana Steelers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More