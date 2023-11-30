"I played kabaddi to escape school" - Dabang Delhi KC star Ashu Malik speaks about journey from village to ₹96.25 lakh PKL contract

Dabang Delhi KC star Ashu Malik will play his third consecutive season for the PKL 8 champions in Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Malik joined Delhi as an NYP signing before season eight. He scored 59 points in 22 matches.

Delhi retained him for season nine, where he scored 158 points. Malik was a part of the auction pool this season. After an intense bidding war, Delhi signed him for a whopping ₹96.25 lakh by using the FBM card.

Ahead of PKL 10, Ashu Malik caught up with Sportskeeda for an exclusive chat, where he spoke about his journey, the upcoming season and much more. Here are the excerpts.

Excerpts from Ashu Malik's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q. You will play Dabang Delhi KC again in PKL 10. How excited are you?

Ashu Malik: I am very excited to play in PKL 10. Just waiting for the season to start.

Q. Tell us something about your preparations for PKL 10.

Ashu Malik: Last season was good but I have prepared in a better way for season 10. We have had a camp for the last 40 days. Just a few days are left now. The matches will start soon. No issues with any practice. The most important thing is everyone is fit to play.

Q. What was your first reaction to your auction price of ₹96.25 lakh?

Ashu Malik: I think the Tamil Thalaivas went hard for me. They tried hard. Then, Dabang Delhi KC used the FBM. I was very happy because I have been with Dabang Delhi KC for two seasons. I was attached with the team management and owners. So, I was happy.

Q. Ashu, what changes have you made in your game in the last 2 seasons?

Ashu Malik: See, last season, Vijay Malik got injured last season, so there was more pressure on Naveen Kumar, but we tried to play as a unit. This time also, we have been practicing well.

Q. Will there be any pressure of the price tag?

Ashu Malik: There is no pressure of the price tag. We have to play our natural game.

Q. Will there be any extra responsibility on you this time, now that you are a senior?

Ashu Malik: No, I think our raiding is strong this time. We have good substitute raiders also. We have five to six good raiders. In defense, we have some youngsters, they are aged around 21-22. I hope they perform well.

Q. Tell us your kabaddi journey.

Ashu: I saw seniors playing kabaddi in my village. Pro Kabaddi had not started at that time. I used to go to the ground to watch kabaddi. It started at the zonal level. I played kabaddi to escape school.

My family started supporting me as well. I started progressing from junior to senior to NYP and now at Pro Kabaddi League.

Q. Who were your role models?

Ashu: Ajay Thakur and Rakesh Kumar. I enjoyed watching them play kabaddi.

Q. Any conversations you had with Ajay Thakur?

Ashu: Yes, he played one season with us. He taught me a lot about game and practice. His suggestions have been quite helpful.

Q. Have you specific goals set for yourself in PKL 10?

Ashu: The goal is to become the champion of the Pro Kabaddi League. When we play for the team, we focus on the team. Records will be broken if we play well. We want to win all the matches and win the trophy.

Q. Would you like to contribute to defense just like Vijay Malik?

Ashu: Even in last season, I supported the defense. This time, our defense is full of youngsters. I will have to support them. I will play the role of an all-rounder.