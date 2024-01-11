"I have seen a positive difference in my game now" - U Mumba's all-rounder Visvanth credits his coach and team management for improved performances

Hailing from the quaint town of Thoothukudi in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Visvanth V has carved a path to kabaddi stardom with his dynamic all-round skills on the mat. U Mumba, quick to recognize his raw talent, welcomed him into their ranks, setting the stage for a journey that transcends local arenas to make a resounding impact at the sport's premier level.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, U Mumba's all-rounder, Visvanth V, offered a glimpse into his journey from playing local leagues in Tamil Nadu to the biggest arena of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Expressing his sentiments about playing at the professional level, Visvanth shared:

"Playing in the PKL should be the ultimate dream for any kabaddi player. I feel truly elated. This marks my second season. Donning the U Mumba jersey feels good, and the support I get from the team management and coach has been phenomenal. I'm just proud of it."

Visvanth credits his entry into the world of kabaddi to the academy run by the Asian Games gold medalist & Arjuna awardee Manathi Ganeshan. He acknowledged his former coach Ganeshan's pivotal role in shaping his career, stating:

"Manathi Ganeshan sir was very instrumental in my early phases of professional kabaddi. He was the one who gave me the opportunity, support, and guidance to become who I am today."

Visvanth made his PKL debut after successful outings in the Yuva Kabaddi Series. Picked up by Tamil Thalaivas last year, he was subsequently released. Now, he has been acquired by U Mumba, and he's off to a decent start. He has bagged 30 points in total from his eight games. Comparing his debut season with the current one, Visvanth detailed:

"Last season, Udayakumar sir gave me an initial opportunity, and though I gave my best, subsequent chances eluded me. I worked on a lot and improved. U Mumba trusted my skills, and being an all-rounder this season, the team management has been exceptionally supportive."

Transitioning from playing on the streets to the professional stage introduces a unique set of challenges. The scrutiny, the audience, and the elevated expectations all contribute to the pressure that players experience.

Visvanth acknowledges this shift, recognizing the increased focus on tactical and game aspects. Delving into the nuances of his ongoing efforts to refine raiding and tactical skills, Visvanth credits his coach:

"Our Coach, Gholamreza Mazandarani, supports me a lot. He gives instructions in English and consistently motivates us. He also imparts tactical knowledge, and I have seen a positive difference in my game now. I'm improving a lot."

Reflecting on the unique coaching experience with an Iranian coach, Visvanth noted the distinctive training methods and the immense support provided:

"It feels so different actually as everything he teaches us, the practice he gives us, including the warm-up, everything is so different from the regular. He supports us a lot. It's really nice."

The youngster lit up the mat with an impressive performance against the Patna Pirates, scoring four raid points and four tackle points, essentially being the match-winner. When asked about his understanding of Hindi and effective communication during the game, he shed light on the unique challenges posed by the multilingual fabric of PKL.

He further acknowledged the necessity of learning Hindi, emphasizing:

"As Tamilians, acquiring Hindi is crucial to stay in the communication loop and comprehend game strategies, especially while playing in the north. I could grasp bits of Hindi during communication, but responding in the same language was challenging. Teammates, especially the captain, Surinder, provided essential support. I'm learning Hindi, and I'm improving it too."

"I like Fazel Atrachai a lot; I grew up watching his defense" - Visvanth reveals his role model

The Pro Kabaddi League has witnessed numerous heroes rise, with many newcomers evolving into role models. When discussing role models within PKL, the youngster from the south expressed deep admiration for Fazel and Naveen Kumar. He shared:

"I like Fazel Atrachai a lot; I grew up watching his defence. On the raiding side, I like Naveen Kumar a lot. He's also a youngster but very fearless and a fast raider. I watch his raids."

Visvanth expressed deep appreciation for U Mumba's newly appointed CEO - Suhail Chandok, acknowledging him as a cornerstone of support. He emphasized Chandok's motivational influences, highlighting that he is the one who supports him extensively, including providing Tamil translations.

"Suhail Chandok sir is a significant support. He brings a fresh ambience to the team, supports me a lot, and ensures we understand everything with helpful translations."

Commending his captain, Surinder Singh, he described him as a motivating and encouraging figure pivotal to the team's dynamics:

"Surinder is a very cool person who motivates, encourages, and teaches everything to us perfectly. Surinder Singh is one of the best captains in PKL now and I just enjoy playing with him."

With a fervent desire to rise through the ranks and represent U Mumba, Visvanth's dedication and drive underscore the untapped potential and promising future of kabaddi in the country.