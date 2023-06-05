"I should have been selected"- Rahul Chaudhari expresses dissatisfaction with team selection after being ignored for Asian Kabaddi Championships

Rahul Chaudhari has opined that the team selection for the upcoming Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 tournament was not fair. In his view, he deserved to be a part of the squad because of his fantastic performances in National Games for the Uttar Pradesh team.

Uttar Pradesh won the gold medal in the senior nationals which happened last year. They defeated Maharashtra to clinch the title. Yet, none of the players from the Uttar Pradesh team have made it to the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023.

Taking to Instagram last evening, Rahul Chaudhari questioned the team's selection and said in a video:

"I have not been selected for the Indian camp but I should have been selected for it because in the Nationals, I took my team to the Quarter-Finals and my performance was best in my team. Secondly, we own the Gold in National Games. The top 8 teams participate in National Games and we won Gold there."

Rahul added:

"The players who are in the Indian camp currently, we defeated them to win Gold. My performance was the best in that and I got the Gold for my team. Despite all this, if I do not get selected for the Indian camp, I believe that there have been injustice shown towards me."

Rahul Chaudhari also posted a clip from a news channel on Instagram and uploaded it with a long caption.

Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar preferred over Rahul Chaudhari

The Indian kabaddi team will soon head to Korea for the Asian Kabaddi Championships. The selectors have picked six raiders in the squad, namely Arjun Deshwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Sachin Tanwar.

Chaudhari recently won the Pro Kabaddi League title with Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the star raider did not receive a place in the Indian squad.

Poll : 0 votes