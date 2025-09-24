"I told him that the game would depend on him" - Jaipur Pink Panthers' coach lauds Nitin Dhankar for stellar show in thrilling victory over U Mumba

Jaipur Pink Panthers' head coach Narender Redhu lauded raider Nitin Dhankar for his stellar show against U Mumba in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Tuesday, September 23. The Panthers beat U Mumba in a close contest. As the game was initially tied 38-38, it went into a tie-breaker, where Jaipur edged past U Mumba in the five raids.

Narender Redhu revealed the conversation between himself and Nitin Dhankar before the game. Post the game, he called Nitin a 'Super Star' raider for his brilliant performance under pressure and taking responsibility.

"We had gained a good lead but then made some errors. I think that after they gained a lead, covering that lead of 10-12 points was a big thing. We are okay with wins and losses but I only tell them not to take pressure. Nitin also told me during the warmup that he would do well when I told him that the game would depend on him today, and he did well too. He got points consistently in his last five to six raids, which was important and that makes him a Super Star raider. The load that we are putting on him, he is handling it very well and performing," he said during the post-match press conference.

Nitin picked up yet another Super 10 and carried his terrific, scoring 14 raid points. The Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their third win on the trot. They are fifth on he table with five wins and three defeats from eight matches so far.

"Our coach did not put pressure on us" - Nitin Dhankar

In the post-match press conference, Nitin Dhankar also expressed that their coach did not put them under pressure despite the game being tight. He added that the faith shown in them helped them to win.

"We were doing well at the start and then there were few errors in the defense and raiding by which they gained a lead. Our coach did not put pressure on us and asked us to just express ourselves and play. He had faith in us that we would win. Everyone gave their complete effort and we won the game," he said.

Nitin became the second raider after Devank Dalal to breach the 100-raid points mark this season. He now has 101 raid points from eight matches at an average of 12.62. Nitin has been extremely consistent throughout, scoring seven Super 10s.

