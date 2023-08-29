"I used to be under pressure during matches because I was alone at U Mumba"- Anil Chaprana looks forward to stint with Narender Redhu at Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates assistant coach Anil Chaprana will be coming into the season on the back of a couple of seasons with U Mumba, being their offense coach in season 8 and subsequently, their head coach in season 9.

After making a good start to the season, U Mumba failed to qualify for the playoffs, much to the disappointment of the fans, who were looking forward to seeing their home side play at home during the playoffs.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Anil Chaprana admitted to have come under pressure during crunch situations due to a lack of support at U Mumba. Hence, he is looking forward to his time with Narender Kumar Redhu, with whom he has coached previously as well.

Drawing a comparison with the Pirates, Chaprana praised both team managements and added that the Pirates are supportive and back him completely.

"The team management of both teams are really good. The Patna Pirates management is extremely supportive. They back me completely," said Anil Chaprana. "I used to be under pressure during matches because I was alone at U Mumba. However, here I will be with Narender sir and we'll do well."

Chaprana also spoke about the importance of partnerships in coaching, similar to how partnerships are important between players on the mat. He recounted the experience of having coached with Narender Kumar Redhu previously and conveyed that the coordination between them is something to look forward to.

"Partnership between the coaches is also very important. We have worked together in the Army team. The coordination and balance between us is very good. We hope to take Patna to greater heights," said Anil Chaprana.

"The players want to push beyond their limits when they are playing at their home ground" - Anil Chaprana reveals importance of playing at home grounds

With the Pro Kabaddi League moving back to a caravan format, fans all across the country will be waiting to watch their favorite superstars on the mat once again. Chaprana opened up on the additional motivation that the players have when playing at their home ground.

"The players will get a chance to play at their home ground and they get motivated by the crowd that turns up. Our team gets very motivated while playing at Patna. The players want to push beyond their limits when they are playing at their home ground," said Chaprana.

Anil Chaprana will be seen on the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction table for the Patna Pirates as they look to build a formidable squad after having retained some of their best performers from the last season.