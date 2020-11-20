Inaugural PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers to release web series on December 4

The inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League, Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to launch their much-anticipated web series on December 4, named 'Sons Of The Soil.' The trailer that got released recently, depicted the journey of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the PKL. The web series will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app.

The teaser of the video starts with the squad's training sessions and workouts. It has covered how the team had put in efforts to win their inaugural title back in 2014.

I really don't like losing: Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan

The owner of the franchise, Abhishek Bachchan was shown saying in the 57-second teaser that he doesn't like losing.

"I like to celebrate a victory, and I really don't like losing" said Bachchan.

The Bollywood star took it to Instagram a day earlier, where he posted the team's winning moment in the inaugural season of the league. In the caption, he expressed his pride in winning in the first edition itself and mentioned how he is looking forward to the launch of the series.

"Six years ago, we started this journey on a winning note. The 1st ever champions of the Pro Kabaddi League! We roared like panthers do! I am confident that my #SonsOfTheSoil will come stronger." - he wrote.

In the recently-concluded seventh season of the league, Jaipur Pink Panthers had a promising start to their campaign with seven wins in the first nine games. But a couple of injuries and an out-of-form raiding attack cost the side heavily as Jaipur managed to win only two out of their next 13 games. It resulted in them finishing at the seventh position in the points table.

After winning the inaugural title, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have only managed to take the runners-up spot back in Season 4. Being one of the most prolific teams in the PKL, a lot of kabaddi stars have donned the pink jersey in the past. However, the Jaipur-based franchise is yet to win its second Pro Kabaddi title.