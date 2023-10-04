The Indian men's kabaddi team displayed their unwavering dominance by winning back-to-back games as they pursued the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 with steadfastness.

India continued their ascent to glory with a resounding 63-26 victory over Thailand at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, following a convincing victory over Bangladesh. India reasserted their position as the team to beat in the contest with a mind-blowing 37-point victory margin.

With each victory, India's self-assurance and momentum increase, preparing them for their eagerly anticipated matchup with Chinese Taipei and Japan to decide who will finish first in Group A. India's men's kabaddi team keeps up its unwavering pursuit of excellence as the competition heats up, motivated by their ultimate objective of winning the coveted gold medal.

Clinical First-Half Performance Seals Victory

Raiders Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal set the tone for India early on, with quick raids reminiscent of their performance against Bangladesh in the tournament opener. India wasted no time in unleashing an all-out assault on Thailand, racing to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes.

Pramot Saising of Thailand responded with a super raid, cutting the score to 15-5. India, on the other hand, quickly regrouped, with star raider Naveen Kumar leading the charge, supported by Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.

India dominated the Thai kabaddi team in the first half, inflicting three all-outs and finishing with a commanding 37-9 lead. Thailand struggled to make inroads due to the Indian team's strong defence and relentless offence.

While Thailand showed signs of life in the second half, they were unable to overcome India's formidable defence. India's lead was maintained thanks to the efforts of Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, and Nitin Rawal.

Akash Shinde, who made his national team debut in the previous match, finished as India's top raider with eight points, demonstrating his skill and agility in the kabaddi arena. Nitesh Kumar, on the other hand, exhibited outstanding defensive ability, amassing eight tackle points to thwart Thailand's raiders.

India's strong performance reaffirmed their status as tournament favourites. They worked well together, especially when it came to earning bonus points. India's outstanding performance against Thailand cemented their top spot in Group A, albeit with fewer points than Chinese Taipei.

The Indian kabaddi team's unwavering pursuit of excellence continues, setting the stage for thrilling matches against Chinese Taipei and Japan to determine Group A's top spot. The Asian Games 2023 men's kabaddi semi-finals are set for Friday.