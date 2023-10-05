The Indian men's kabaddi team continued their unwavering march to glory at the Asian Games 2023, securing a semifinal berth with a commanding display of skill and strategy. In a thrilling match against Chinese Taipei, the Indian men demonstrated their prowess, winning with a commanding scoreline of 50-27.

This resounding victory not only helped India secure the top spot in Group A but also guaranteed them at least a bronze medal in the tournament, as per the Asian Games' kabaddi rules.

It was clear from the start that the Indian side was there to dominate. Led by Pawan Sehrawat, who has been a standout performer in this tournament, India took control of the game early on. Within the first few minutes, Sehrawat's swift and calculated raids perplexed Chinese Taipei, resulting in an all-out assault on the opposition. This explosive start enabled India to take an 11-2 lead.

Chinese Taipei did manage to respond, with Pramot Saising pulling off an incredible super raid to cut the deficit to 15-5. India, on the other hand, was unfazed. Sachin Tanvar, the star raider, took center stage, displaying his exceptional skills and earning a Super 10. In their relentless pursuit of dominance, India inflicted three all-outs on Chinese Taipei in the first half, finishing with a commanding 24-point lead at 35-11.

Chinese Taipei put in a valiant effort in the second half as they attempted to mount a comeback. Their offense and defense worked better together, resulting in a hard-fought period in which they scored 15 points. However, India's fortitude was unwavering. The team inflicted two more all-outs on their opponents, winning the match by a whopping 23 points with a final scoreline of 50-27.

Team India remains unbeaten, advances to the semifinals with a victory over Japan

The Indian men's kabaddi team extended their unbeaten streak at the Asian Games 2023, defeating Japan 56-30 to advance to the semifinals. This was their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. Sunil Kumar, the Indian vice-captain, and raider Aslam Inamdar filled in for captain Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar.

India's tenacious performance resulted in two all-outs on Japan in the first ten minutes. India led 35-11 after the first half, demonstrating their superiority in both attack and defense. Japan rallied for 19 points in the second half, but India responded with two more all-outs, securing a 26-point victory.

With four consecutive wins in the group stage, India have set the stage for an exciting semifinal clash. The seven-time champions will face arch-rivals Pakistan, who are no strangers to kabaddi glory. The matchup between two kabaddi powerhouses promises to be a high-octane battle.

Following their outstanding performance in the group stage, Chinese Taipei will face defending champions Iran in the semifinals. While the odds are stacked against them, their journey to the Asian Games 2023 has undoubtedly been one of development and promise.

The kabaddi semifinals, which is set to take place on Friday at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, is expected to be thrilling. The losing semifinalists will not go home empty-handed; they will receive well-deserved bronze medals.