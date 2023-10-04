Indian Women's Kabaddi Asian Games 2023 Results Day 11: India Dominates Thailand in Women's Kabaddi Clash

The Indian women's kabaddi team defeated Thailand by a commanding score of 54-22 at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, in a resounding display of kabaddi prowess. This dominant performance enabled India to maintain their lead in Group A and remain unbeaten in the Asian Games 2023.

India's gold medal run continued with back-to-back victories after previously defeating South Korea. Their dominance was clear from the start, as they wasted no time in inflicting the first All-Out on Thailand within the first 10 minutes of the game. Nidhi Sharma and Pushpa Rana had a dominant offensive performance, which helped India secure the second All-Out and build a commanding lead of 32-9 by the end of the first half.

India Inflicts Early All-Outs and Controls the Game

India asserted its authority from the start, with Pooja Hathwala securing a touch point in her very first raid, setting the tone for the match. Thailand's early scoring attempts were thwarted by India's tenacious defence, earning them crucial tackle points. Pushpa Rana's impressive form continued with a running hand touch, extending India's lead to 2-0.

Thailand struggled to find their footing in the game, with their early raids yielding no points. The Indian defence stood firm, with outstanding tackles and ankle holds. As Thailand's raider attempted a toe touch, India took advantage of the situation and increased their lead with each passing minute. As India earned tackle points and capitalised on Thailand's mistakes, the scoreboard continued to tilt in their favour.

India maintained their dominance in the second half, refusing to relinquish control. Thailand's attempts to mount a comeback were met with stiff opposition from India's defence, led by Nidhi Sharma and Pushpa Rana. India's offence was equally tenacious, with Pooja Hathwala and others securing key touch points. Thailand struggled to gain traction and was repeatedly subjected to all-outs, cementing India's lead.

With this commanding victory over Thailand, India consolidated their lead in Group A. Their back-to-back tournament victories pave the way for a gold medal run. As the group stage concludes, India is in a strong position to enter the semifinals with their heads held high.

The Indian women's kabaddi team demonstrated exceptional teamwork and individual brilliance, casting doubt on their championship ambitions with semifinals at the Asian Games 2023 looming on the horizon.