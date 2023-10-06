Indian Women's Kabaddi Asian Games 2023 Results Day 13: Indian Women's Kabaddi Team storms into final with dominant win

The Indian Women's Kabaddi Team secured a spot in their fourth consecutive Asian Games final with a resounding 61-17 victory over Nepal. The match, held at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China, demonstrated India's prowess in the sport.

India asserted its authority from the start. Pooja Hathwala, a young raider, led the offense, earning numerous touch-points and bonuses. The defending champions raced out to a 9-2 lead.

Although Nepal briefly matched India's intensity, it was short-lived as Hathwala's unwavering performance allowed India to pull ahead.

India maintained its lead, inflicting their first all-out and increasing the margin to 14-5. Nepal was able to rack up some points on the scoreboard, but India maintained firm control. The Indian team scored their second all-out just before halftime, securing a commanding 29-10 lead.

With the game seemingly in hand, India made tactical substitutions. Pooja Hathwala, who had already made an impression, was replaced by Snehal Shinde, a member of India's 2018 squad.

In addition, Akshima, who was making her Asian Games debut, demonstrated her abilities with successful raids and touch-points.

As the game progressed, India asserted their dominance by inflicting three more all-outs on Nepal. The Indian Women's Kabaddi Team set a new record in Hangzhou by breaking the 60-point barrier for the first time.

The final score reflected India's complete dominance in the match, with a commanding 61-17 victory.

Performance of various teams at Asian Games kabaddi event

This victory ensured India's fourth consecutive appearance in the Asian Games women's kabaddi final. The team had previously won gold in Guangzhou in 2010, successfully defended their title in Incheon in 2014, and finished second in Jakarta in 2018.

India will now face Chinese Taipei in the Hangzhou 2023 final, a fitting matchup between two powerful teams. Chinese Taipei, which defeated 2018 champions Iran in the semi-finals, looks to be a tough opponent. Nepal, on the other hand, won a well-deserved bronze medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games 2023.

The journey to the final of the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team has been marked by exceptional performances and strategic play. They are determined to continue their winning streak in the upcoming final showdown, with their sights set on the gold.