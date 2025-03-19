International Kabaddi Federation makes scathing statement, states Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in UK not authorized

The International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), the international governing body for kabaddi, has stated that the ongoing Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in the West Midlands, England, is hosted with the support of the World Kabaddi Federation, which is not authorized by the IKF.

Notably, the IKF is recognized by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) as well as the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF). It’s important to note that OCA, IKF and AKF have also been responsible for conducting medal competitions for men and women at the Asian Games since 1990 and other international kabaddi tournaments.

The statement by IKF also further read that OCA, IKF, AKF, and Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) have no links with the World Kabaddi Federation and any of its activities.

Furthermore, the IKF also stated that every National Sports Federation (NSF) for kabaddi that has affiliation or association with the National Olympic Federation of their respective country is a member-affiliate of IKF and AKF.

It further noted that these affiliated NSFs with formal recognition of the Olympic system in their respective countries are not competing in the so-called Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in England.

Consequently, no national kabaddi federation that competes in the medal discipline at the Asian Games is taking part in this event. The teams that allegedly (mis) represented countries at the Kabaddi World Cup in England do not have any sanction or recognition from the affiliated NSFs.

Indian kabaddi team doesn’t have any sanction for Kabaddi World Cup 2025

The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the body responsible for the sport of kabaddi in India, has said in a press release that it has communicated to the IKF that the Indian team at the Kabaddi World Cup in England doesn’t have any sanction or recognition from them.

Also, the IKF has clarified that it will notify the AKFI to take action against the so-called Indian team participating in the competition. The IKF will also request other member-affiliates, particularly the AKF members, to carry out similar measures against any team that may be wrongfully representing the respective countries.

Moreover, IKF will inform all the respective National Olympic bodies to not give any sanction or recognition to any unauthorized teams that might be taking part in the so-called Kabaddi World Cup in England.

