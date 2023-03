International Kabaddi Tournament Bangabandhu Cup 2023, Schedule

The International Kabaddi Tournament, the third edition of the Bangabandhu Cup 2023 will commence on March 13 and culminate on March 20. The event will take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh. A total of 12 countries will participate in the Bangabandu Kabaddi Cup.

Each team has been divided into two pools where each will play one match against the opposition of the same pools. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the semi-finals of the Bangabandhu Kabaddi Cup 2023.

Group A - Bangladesh, Iraq, Nepal, England, Argentina, Poland

Group B - Kenya, Sri Lanka, Malasiya, Indonesia, Thailand, Chaines Taipei

Schedule of Bangabandhu Kabaddi Cup 2023

13/03/2023

Match 1 BANGLADESH vs POLAND - 4:30 pm

Match 2 KENYA vs CHINESE TAIPEI - 5:30 pm

Match 3 IRAQ vs ARGENTINA - 6:30 pm

14/03/2023

Match 4 MALAYSIA vs INDONESIA - 3:00 pm

Match 5 SRI LANKA vs THAILAND - 4:00 pm

Match 6 BANGLADESH vs ARGENTINA - 5:00 pm

Match 7 IRAQ vs NEPAL - 6:00 pm

Match 8 ENGLAND vs POLAND - 7:00 pm

15/03/2023

Match 9 NEPAL vs ENGLAND - 3:00 pm

Match 10 IRAQ vs POLAND - 4:00 pm

Match 11 KENYA vs THAILAND - 5:00 pm

Match 12 INDONESIA vs CHINESE TAIPEI - 6:00 pm

Match 13 SRI LANKA vs MALAYSIA - 7:00 pm

16/03/2023

Match 14 MALAYSIA vs CHINESE TAIPEI - 9:00 am

Match 15 ARGENTINA vs POLAND - 10:00 am

Match 16 IRAQ vs ENGLAND - 3:00 pm

Match 17 BANGLADESH vs NEPAL - 4:00 pm

Match 18 SRI LANKA vs CHINESE TAIPEI - 5:00 pm

Match 19 KENYA vs INDONESIA - 6:00 pm

Match 20 MALAYSIA vs THAILAND - 7:00 pm

17/03/2023

Match 21 KENYA vs. MALAYSIA - 3:00 pm

Match 22 NEPAL vs ARGENTINA - 4:00 pm

Match 23 BANGLADESH vs ENGLAND - 5:00 pm

Match 24 SRI LANKA vs INDONESIA - 6:00 pm

Match 25 THAILAND vs CHINESE TAIPEI - 7:00 pm

18/03/2023

Match 26 NEPAL vs POLAND - 3:00 pm

Match 27 ENGLAND vs ARGENTINA - 4:00 pm

Match 28 BANGLADESH vs IRAN - 5:00 pm

Match 29 INDONESIA vs THAILAND - 6:00 pm

Match 30 KENYA vs SRI LANKA - 7:00 pm

SEMI FINAL - 19/03/2023

Semi-Final 1 - Winner Group A vs Runner's Up Group B - 5:00 pm

Semi-Final 2 - Winner Group B vs Runner's Up Group A - 6:00 pm

FINAL - 20/03/2023

Winner of 1st Semi Final vs Winner of 2nd Semi Final - 5:00 pm

Poll : 0 votes