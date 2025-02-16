Iranian defender Abozar Mighani announces retirement from kabaddi

Abozar Mighani, one of Iran’s finest kabaddi defenders, has announced his retirement from professional kabaddi. The 35-year-old, who played a key role in Iran’s rise in international kabaddi and made a strong impact in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), is stepping away from the sport after a long and successful career.

Mighani initially started as a wrestler before shifting to kabaddi, where he quickly became one of Iran’s most reliable defenders. Playing primarily as a right corner, he was a pillar of the Iranian national team, helping them compete with the best in the world.

Abozar Mighani’s career

Nicknamed the ‘Smiling Assassin’, Abozar Mighani was known for his aggressive yet composed defending style. He was instrumental in Iran’s historic gold-medal win at the 2018 Asian Games, where they defeated India in the final. He was also part of Iran’s gold-medal-winning squad at the 2014 Asian Beach Games. Additionally, he won a silver medal in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup and the 2010 Asian Games, along with a bronze at the Asian Championship.

Mighani made his PKL debut in Season 5 when he was picked by Gujarat Fortunegiants. He made an immediate impact, scoring 66 tackle points in 24 matches at an impressive tackle strike rate of 56.03%, playing a key role in Gujarat’s runner-up finish that season.

Following his breakout season, Mighani played for multiple PKL teams, including Telugu Titans, Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas. While he continued to be a strong defensive presence, injuries and competition for places saw his opportunities diminish in later seasons. His last appearance came in PKL Season 9 with UP Yoddhas, where he played four matches but did not score any points.

In 89 matches across multiple seasons, Mighani accumulated 203 tackle points with an average of 2.1 tackle points per match.

With his experience and deep understanding of the game, Abozar Mighani is expected to remain connected to kabaddi, possibly in a coaching or mentoring role.

