"It has been a combined effort from everyone" - Patna Pirates' head coach reflects on victory over U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs

Patna Pirates extended their brilliant run in Pro Kabaddi 2025 with a victory in the second Play-in. They beat U Mumba 40-31 on Saturday, October 25. The Pirates will now play the Eliminator.

Ad

Ayan Lohchab was exceptional once again with 13 raid points. Skipper Ankit scored four tackle points while Navdeep starred with seven tackle points. Patna Pirates clinched their sixth consecutive win. Notably, they were at the bottom of the table but won five games in a row to secure a playoff spot earlier.

Head coach Randeep Hooda praised Ayan for playing a key role throughout the season. However, he also reckoned it was a combined effort from the entire team that led to a sensational comeback.

Ad

Trending

"Ayan has been our lead raider and has played a key role in the wins from the start. The defense was a big up and down but we worked on it and if you look at the last six games the defense has done well. The other raiders have also supported Ayan so the balance has been good. It has been a combined effort from everyone," he said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Patna Pirates will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1 on Sunday, October 26. The three-time champions will aim to continue their red-hot form and move closer towards lifting the trophy for a record fourth time.

U Mumba assistant coach reflects on defeat against Patna Pirates and campaign

U Mumba assistant coach Partiban M reflected on their defeat against Patna Pirates and their campaign overall. He reckoned that their main defenders, skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, getting out together at a point cost them.

Ad

While he regretted not finishing in the top four, he was satisfied with the way the team played.

"Sunil and Parvesh both got out at once at one point. That ruined our plans in the defense. But overall we had planned well and the team also did well according to the plan. We waned to stay in the top four but in the end we missed that chance. But we had a good opportunity today. These guys have done well throughout the season," he said.

Ad

Sunil Kumar scored just one tackle point against the Patna Pirates. Although he failed to score in the big game, Partiban praised him for leading the team well. Sunil had an impressive season on a personal level as well. The assistant coach credited the captain for his leadership.

"Sunil is a very good player. You cannot say his performance was down. Controlling and leading the team and taking them this far, he has carried the team well. It is a big thing. Overall he has done well if you look at his tackle points as well. He has given his 101% and we will not say that his performance was down anywhere. No player wishes for the team to lose. It was just not our day."

Sunil ended the season with 52 tackle points from 19 matches with four High 5s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More