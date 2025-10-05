"It is difficult for the opposition to stop five raiders" - Ajay Thakur reflects as Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur Pink Panthers to continue winning run

Pueri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur lauded his raiders after their win over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday, October 04. They beat them 41-36 and continued their winning run. It was their third consecutive victory.

In the absence of Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan's other raiders stepped up to the challenge. Aditya Shindi scored a Super 10, picking up 13 raid points. Pankaj Mohite, the stand-in captain, scored eight raid points. Furthermore, Mohit Goyat also scored five raid points.

Ajay Thakur was pleased with the display. He reckoned that having many good raiders was his team's biggest strength. Aslam Inamdar is yet to gain complete fitness from his injury. The head coach stated that they would only play him once he is fully fit.

"Raiders are our strength. If one does not work the other will. I have five good raiders. It is difficult for the opposition to stop five raiders. This is the biggest plus point that I have good raiders. Aslam wanted to play today as well. We are just not playing him because the team is doing well and we have other raiders. Even a small injury could become big. So a little more rest can allow him to come back fully fit," he said during the post-match press conference.

Puneri Paltan have been among the dominant teams this season. They have been consistent and are the top contenders for the title.

Ajay Thakur on upcoming clash against U Mumba

Puneri Paltan will face U Mumba in their next Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Wednesday, October 08. Ahead of the Maharashtra Derby, Ajay Thakur called U Mumba captain and defender Sunil Kumar his favorite.

While he praised the defender, he reflected once again that his team's raiders could trouble any defense.

"Sunil is my favorite captain. He plays with a lot of patience. If he stays for long the defense does very well. Our plus point as I told is having good raiders who can attack. They can cause trouble to any defense," he said.

Puneri Paltan are second on the table with 18 points. U Mumba are fourth with 12 points. They have also won their last two games, setting it up for an exciting clash between the two teams from Maharashtra.

