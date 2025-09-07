"It was just bad luck"- Jaipur Pink Panthers coach does not blame Nitin Kumar after he fails to cross baulk line in last raid vs Dabang Delhi KC

Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Narender Redu felt the luck factor did not favor his team in the final moments of their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match against Dabang Delhi KC. Redu opined that his team brilliantly, but luck favored Delhi.

Jaipur locked horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the 20th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 played on September 7 in Vizag. The match went down to the wire. Jaipur led by 35-34, when the team's raider Nitin Kumar went in for the final raid of the match.

Delhi only had three defenders on the mat. Had Nitin just crossed the baulk line and returned to his half, Jaipur would have won by one point. Nitin attempted to cross the baulk line but missed it by the barest of the margins. Delhi earned two points for the super tackle and won by 36-35 eventually.

When asked about his team's defeat against Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Narender Redu said at the post-match press conference:

"We rectified our mistakes after half time but it all came down to the last raid. It was the main point. He had to just cross the baulk line and we would have won the match. It was just bad luck."

"Delhi is a team full of Superstars, and they have been winning back-to-back. We wanted to stop Ashu. We tried our best and tried to stop him. Both raiders also played brilliantly."

Notably, Nitin Kumar scored 14 points for Jaipur Pink Panthers against Dabang Delhi KC. However, he failed to cross the baulk line when it mattered the most.

"Thank you to God"- Dabang Delhi KC coach Joginder Narwal credits luck factor for his team's win against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Even Dabang Delhi KC coach Joginder Narwal opined that the luck factor worked in his team's favor, which resulted in Delhi's one-point win over Jaipur. When asked for his thoughts on the match's finish, Joginder replied:

"Their team was very good, even our team was strong. It was a tough game. This is kabaddi. In the end, luck favored us. The players have been doing their job. Luck favored us. Thank you to God. It was a tough match, great game overall."

Dabang Delhi KC have completed a hat-trick of wins in Pro Kabaddi 2025 with the victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Delhi will play their next match against Bengal Warriorz on September 9.

