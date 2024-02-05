JAI vs PAT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 106

Jaipur Pink Panthers will collide with Patna Pirates in the 106th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Monday, February 5, in Delhi.

With twelve wins from seventeen matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. The defending champions are in top form, having won four of their last five matches. Jaipur will be keen to consolidate their top spot.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates are also unbeaten in their last five matches with three victories. They have a total of eight wins, seven defeats, and three draws this season. The three-time champions will be eager to strengthen their position in the top six.

Ahead of an exciting contest between two top sides, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between JAI and PAT in PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates have played each other 19 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. It has been a close contest between the two teams as Patna have won ten times whereas Jaipur have nine wins.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat the Pirates by a solitary point when the two teams met earlier this season. The Pirates will look to put one over the Pink Panthers on Monday.

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 10

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams.

When they met earlier this season, V Ajith scored 16 points for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they registered a close win over the Patna Pirates.

In their last meeting in season 9, Rohit Gulia (9 points), Sachin (8 points), and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (5 points) put in an impressive effort for Patna Pirates as they registered a win.

In the reverse fixture, Arjun Deshwal led the charge for Jaipur with a massive 17-point performance. V Ajith (5) and Ankush (4) complimented him with some vital points.

Here's a summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (29) beat PAT (28) by 1 point, December 17, 2023. PAT (37) beat JAI (30) by 7 points, November 11, 2022. JAI (35) beat PAT (30) by 5 points, October 9, 2022.