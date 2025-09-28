Tamil Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal reflected on his performance after their 37-28 win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. It was an important result for the Thalaivas. They had lost three games in a row coming into this clash.

Ad

Arjun Deshwal returned to form. The star raider scored a match-winning Super 10. He picked up 13 raid points. Arjun admitted to having made many mistakes in the past game. However, he worked on them and made a strong comeback.

He had spent four seasons with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the past. Therefore, it was a challenge for him to take the mat against his former team.

"We had lost the last game and even I made many mistakes. So I rectified those errors and even the coach told me and I worked on it. Jaipur was my past team so it was like a challenge. They would have planned against me but we had our plans too," he said in a post-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

Their defense also backed Arjun Deshwal well against the Panthers. Head coach Sanjeev praised defenders Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar. The duo put up a solid display on the mat.

"Both of them played very well. They are our main defenders. Even the other defenders scored today and I hope they play well ahead too. I hope the raiders keep scoring as well."

Ad

Suresh scored five tackle points. Nitesh picked up seven tackle points. The Thalaivas are now placed eighth with eight points.

"The remaining games are must-win for us now" - Arjun Deshwal on upcoming fixtures

Tamil Thalaivas captain Arjun Deshwal reckoned that they would have to win all of their remaining games. They have four wins and five losses from nine matches so far.

Ad

The star raider stated that the win against the Panthers motivated the entire team. They will take on U Mumba in their next game on Wednesday, October 1.

"The remaining games are must win for us now. So we will plan and practice accordingly. This win has motivated all of us and it is very good for us as a team," Arjun said.

The Thalaivas have nine league matches remaining. It will be important for Arjun to carry his form. However, he will need the entire team to step up and play well consistently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More