Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest players and full squad

The inaugural champions of the PKL, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, had a poor outing in PKL Season 7 despite a strong start. They were on a run at the top of the table early in the season but their campaign derailed and they failed to make the PKL playoffs.
The Abhishek Bacchan-owned franchise have appointed legendary Indian kabaddi player Sanjeev Balyan as their head coach for PKL Season 8. They retained two Elite players, one Young Player and four New Young Players coming into PKL Auction 2021.
Over the three days of the auction, they have managed to bring back nine members from the previous season's squad. Deepak Niwas Hooda, the Indian national kabaddi team captain and the Pink Panthers' captain for the last two seasons, is back in the mix yet again.
The most successful all-rounder was picked up at auction with the Final Bid Match (FBM) card at a bargain value of 55 lakhs. Another crucial player that the Panthers managed to retain using the FBM card was defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull. The top buy for the Jaipur franchise was former U Mumba raider Arjun Deshwal.
Top 3 costliest players for Jaipur Pink Panthers
#1 Arjun Deshwal - ₹96 lakhs
#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹55 lakhs
#3 Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹45 lakhs
Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL Season 8 full squad
Amit Hooda - Elite Retained Player
Vishal Lather - Elite Retained Player
Nitin Rawal - Retained Young Player
Sushil Gulia - Existing New Young Player
Sachin Narwal - Existing New Young Player
Pavan TR - Existing New Young Player
Elavarasan A - Existing New Young Player
Mohammad Amin Nosrati - ₹11 lakhs
Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki - ₹10 lakhs
Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹55 lakhs
Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹45 lakhs
Dharmaraj Cheralathan - ₹20 lakhs
Naveen Bazzad - ₹22 lakhs
Arjun Deshwal - ₹96 lakhs
Amit Kharb - ₹20 lakhs
Ashok - ₹10 lakhs
Amit Nagar - ₹10 lakhs
Shaul Kumar - ₹10 lakhs