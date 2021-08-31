Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest players and full squad

The inaugural champions of the PKL, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, had a poor outing in PKL Season 7 despite a strong start. They were on a run at the top of the table early in the season but their campaign derailed and they failed to make the PKL playoffs.

The Abhishek Bacchan-owned franchise have appointed legendary Indian kabaddi player Sanjeev Balyan as their head coach for PKL Season 8. They retained two Elite players, one Young Player and four New Young Players coming into PKL Auction 2021.

Over the three days of the auction, they have managed to bring back nine members from the previous season's squad. Deepak Niwas Hooda, the Indian national kabaddi team captain and the Pink Panthers' captain for the last two seasons, is back in the mix yet again.

The most successful all-rounder was picked up at auction with the Final Bid Match (FBM) card at a bargain value of 55 lakhs. Another crucial player that the Panthers managed to retain using the FBM card was defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull. The top buy for the Jaipur franchise was former U Mumba raider Arjun Deshwal.

Top 3 costliest players for Jaipur Pink Panthers

#1 Arjun Deshwal - ₹96 lakhs

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹55 lakhs

#3 Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹45 lakhs

Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL Season 8 full squad

Amit Hooda - Elite Retained Player

Vishal Lather - Elite Retained Player

Nitin Rawal - Retained Young Player

Sushil Gulia - Existing New Young Player

Sachin Narwal - Existing New Young Player

Pavan TR - Existing New Young Player

Elavarasan A - Existing New Young Player

Mohammad Amin Nosrati - ₹11 lakhs

Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki - ₹10 lakhs

Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹55 lakhs

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹45 lakhs

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - ₹20 lakhs

Naveen Bazzad - ₹22 lakhs

Arjun Deshwal - ₹96 lakhs

Amit Kharb - ₹20 lakhs

Ashok - ₹10 lakhs

Amit Nagar - ₹10 lakhs

Shaul Kumar - ₹10 lakhs

