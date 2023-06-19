Jaipur Pink Panthers retain Sanjeev Baliyan as head coach for PKL 10, announce Arun Kumar as new assistant coach

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained Sanjeev Baliyan as head coach for the next season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Baliyan will now have a new assistant, with Arun Kumar joining the Jaipur-based franchise's coaching staff for PKL 10.

Sanjeev Baliyan was the head coach of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous season as well. Under his guidance, the Pink Panthers won the PKL championship for the first time since 2014. They defeated Puneri Paltan in the summit clash to regain the championship.

Arun Kumar, who was with the Uttar Pradesh team that won the gold medal in National Games, has joined the Pink Panthers as the assistant coach. Announcing the coaches on social media today, Jaipur wrote:

Which players will Jaipur Pink Panthers retain for PKL 10?

According to a commercial shown by broadcaster Star Sports, the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will likely begin in November 2023. There is still a lot of time left for the new PKL season, which is why the fans should not expect any major announcements about the players retention soon.

Franchises are still finalizing their coaching staff members for the new season. Once all the teams have decided their coaches, they will start the process of retention and planning for the subsequent player auction.

Considering that the Jaipur Pink Panthers won the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, they may not make too many changes to their squad. They have not changed their head coach as well, and coach Sanjeev Baliyan would want the majority of the players, who helped Jaipur win last year, in his squad for PKL 10 as well.

It will be interesting to see how Arun Kumar performs as the assistant coach. Notably, Rahul Chaudhari, who won PKL with Jaipur in Season 9, played under Arun's guidance for Uttar Pradesh in the National Games.

