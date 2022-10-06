Jaipur Pink Panthers schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of Jaipur Pink Panthers for PKL 9

The winner of the inaugural Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) edition, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, will play their season opener of PKL 9 against UP Yoddhas on Friday, October 7. Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host the match.

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi will take place in three cities, namely Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. The Pink Panthers finished eighth in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Jaipur-based club have enough firepower in their ranks this season to cause an upset to the opponents on any given day.

Jaipur Pink Panthers schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Mashal Sports have announced the schedule for the first half of the ninth edition. The schedule for the second half of the season will be announced in due course.

Here's a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers' schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 7: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 3 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 9: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Match 7 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 14: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 17 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 19 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 18: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 26 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Match 34 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 25: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 38 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 28: Tamil Thaliavas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 42 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

October 30: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 48 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 4: Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 57 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 7: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 64 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Here is the Pink Panthers' full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak, Devank, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Ashish, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Reza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Bhavani Rajput, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Chandel, Rahul Dhanware, and Abhishek KS.

