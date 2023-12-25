Jasvir Singh PKL Coach 2023: Which team is Jasvir coaching in PKL 2023?

Jasvir Singh continues his stint with the UP Yoddhas as their coach in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10. He has been coaching the Yoddhas right from the sixth season back in 2018.

In his very first season as a coach, Jasvir led the UP Yoddhas to the playoffs. Under his guidance, the Yoddhas have emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League. Since the sixth season, the Yoddhas have made it to the playoffs in every edition.

His abilities as a coach have been evident with the team performing well every season. Jasvir Singh will now be keen to lay his hands on the elusive PKL trophy, which the Yoddhas have failed to win despite being strong contenders over the years.

UP Yoddhas haven't had the best of starts to their PKL 10 campaign. They have managed to win only two of their six matches so far, facing three defeats and a tied contest. Given his track record as their coach, Jasvir will be keen to uplift his team and help them bounce back in the ongoing season.

A look into Jasvir Singh's coaching career

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Jasvir is a well-known figure in the Kabaddi fraternity. Way back in 1995, he joined the Army team to pursue his passion for the sport.

Three years down the line, he earned a place in the Services team in 1998. He was a key member of the Services, contributing heavily to their success. From 1998 to 2007, he remained one of their mainstays.

Come 2009, he began his journey as a Kabaddi coach after a glorious playing career. He took up the coaching duties of the Nashik team, where he nurtured several talents such as Monu Goyat, Mahender, Nitesh, and Jaideep, among other well-known faces in the PKL.

Upon his retirement from the Army in 2018, he began his role as the coach of the UP Yoddhas. Not only has he led the team consistently to the playoffs every season, but has also played a vital role in developing many players such as Surender Gill, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Nagar and Rohit Tomar among others.

For his tremendous contributions as a kabaddi coach, he has received several accolades. This includes being awarded by the Chief of Army Staff as well. To add to his glory, he will be desperate to guide the Yoddhas to their maiden PKL triumph.