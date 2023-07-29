"Many people have money, but it's not only about money" - PKL season 1 MVP Anup Kumar emphasizes player identity

Anup Kumar, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Pro Kabaddi League's first season, has shown his excitement ahead of the 10th season of the PKL.

The esteemed tournament has successfully completed nine years, giving the sport an intense boost in the country. It is ready to step into its 10th season, further glorifying Kabaddi and also giving players a chance to gain recognition on a mass level.

Several MVPs of all seasons have shown gratefulness toward the PKL in building player identity and Anup is one of them. He believes that although everyone has money, but it is not what gains fame. As per the prestigious Kabaddi player, the player identity matters too as it builds the player's name in the realm.

Anup Kumar believes a player gains identity through his performances and PKL has provided the Kabaddi players to become an icon. It has been a platform for those, looking to nurture their skills in the sport and showcase them on a grand level. While adding how being famous changed his life, he commented:

"Many people have money, but it's not only about money. A player's identity is made through his performance and nature. And PKL has given us an identity. Today, we are recognized when we walk in public places. Being recognized by people has been the biggest change in my life."

Anup Kumar discusses his favorite PKL moment

Anup also discussed his favorite moments from PKL, saying:

"Lifting the trophy in the second season with U Mumba is the best moment of my PKL journey. It gave me even more happiness than what I felt when I won the MVP award in Season 1."

Notably, Kabaddi always has had a strong connection with Indians and PKL has further enhanced the sport. With nine successful ventures, the organizers continue adding on inventions to sport brilliantly for television. The sport has gathered millions of fans from all across the nation and it would not be wrong to say that PKL has played a pivotal role in it.

The PKL will kick off with an auction scheduled for September 8th and 9th. Meanwhile, the dates for the competition will be announced in a short course. Ahead of the auction, Anup Kumar is optimistic that well-deserving players will set higher bids. He hopes that at least 20 to 25 players hit high bids to strengthen their financial valuation even more.