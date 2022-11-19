Mohammadreza Chiyaneh sets new all-time record in PKL; scores 16 tackle points in 1 match

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh produced a once-in-a-lifetime performance on Saturday night in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC. The left corner defender scored 16 tackle points in the game, thereby breaking Neeraj Kumar and Manjeet Chhillar's record for the most tackle points in one PKL match.

Chiyaneh executed a record eight super tackles in the game. He could have executed one more, but he was declared self-out for stepping out of bounds in that tackle attempt. Besides, the Iranian star also earned two touch points and one bonus point for the Patna Pirates.

Despite Mohammadreza Chiyaneh's herculean effort, the Patna Pirates suffered a 27-30 defeat at the hands of defending champions Dabang Delhi KC. Patna's other six players failed to contribute much as they slumped to a three-point loss.

While Dabang Delhi KC won the match, the fans who watched the action live will never forget Chiyaneh's brilliance. He single-handedly troubled the entire Dabang Delhi KC raiding unit.

Super tackle situations generally favor raiders as there are three or less defenders on the mat. However, the likes of Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik and Vijay Malik failed to score points in that situation.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh became the 5th defender to touch double digits while tackling in Pro Kabaddi League

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh joined Manjeet Chhillar, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, and Surender Nada in the elite club of defenders who have scored 10 or more tackle points in one Pro Kabaddi League match. Chiyaneh is currently at the top with 16 tackle points.

Kumar scored 11 tackle points in a match for the Patna Pirates against Puneri Paltan in PKL 7, while Chhillar scored 11 tackle points for Puneri Paltan during a game against the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 4.

It will be interesting to see if any defender manages to break Chiyaneh's record in the coming days.

