Mohit Goyat PKL Team 2023: Which team is Mohit Goyat playing for in PKL 2023?

India’s Kabaddi player, Mohit Goyat is, currently, playing for Puneri Paltans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023.

Goyat was roped in by the Paltans in the 2021 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League and has been an integral cog in the side since then. He had a phenomenal debut season with the Paltans, pocketing as many as 187 points with a 52 percent raid strike rate and 60 percent tackle strike rate.

The following year, Goyat amassed 137 points in 17 matches. Following two impressive seasons, Puneri Paltans decided to retain him for a third successive season.

Mohit Goyat was born on December 12, 2002. He took his first steps in kabaddi at the age of just 11. Consistent performance in junior competitions helped him secure a place in the Indian team for the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championships in Korea.

He finished as the second most successful raider for Puneri Paltans in his very first season in the Pro Kabaddi League. So far, in his PKL career, Goyat has managed to amass 344 points in 40 matches. He was successful 247 times in his 594 raids attempted in PKL. Besides, he has 45 successful tackles out of 88 so far.

Mohit Goyat among 9 players retained by Puneri Paltans for Pro Kabaddi League 2023

In the raiding department, Puneri Paltans continued to put faith in the trio of Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, and Mohit Goyat, all of whom performed exceptionally well last season.

To add further depth to their attacking unit, they have acquired the services of Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde.

In the defense, they rely heavily on the likes of Abinesh Nadarajan and Sanket Sawant. The former pocketed 34 tackle points last season, while Sawant contributed with 30 tackle points.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh grabbed headlines at the auction after the franchise went all out to rope him in for a whopping amount of ₹2.35 crore.