MUM vs JAI head-to-head stats and records you need to know before U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 58

U Mumba are set to lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 58th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) clash on Saturday, January 6, in Mumbai.

The Mumbai-based team has been performing well recently. They have six wins and two defeats from the eight matches they have played so far. Moreover, they have five victories from their last five games as well.

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently in the top six. They are unbeaten in their last five encounters with four wins and a tied contest. The Pink Panthers, with five wins, two defeats, and as many tied results, are in stellar form at the moment.

Ahead of the battle between the former and present champions, here's a look at the head-to-head record between MUM and JAI in PKL.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in PKL

U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers share a closely contested rivalry in Pro Kabaddi League history. The two teams have come face-to-face 21 times to date. Looking at the record, there is very little to pick between them.

U Mumba have managed to get the better of the Pink Panthers on 10 out of 21 times. On the other hand, Jaipur are not quite far behind, having beaten Mumbai on nine occasions. Two matches between these teams produced a tied result.

Jaipur will be eager to draw level while U Mumba looks to extend their narrow lead.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by U Mumba - 10

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9

Matches tied - 2

Last 3 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi matches

As far as the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers are concerned, the Panthers have outrightly dominated. They completed the double over U Mumba last season. Moreover, they also won their last match against Mumbai in season 8.

In their most recent meeting in season 9, Arjun Deshwal helped the Pink Panthers thump U Mumba with his 13-point display.

Their other meeting last season was a close game that Jaipur eventually won. Once again, it was Arjun Deshwal who did the bulk of the scoring, picking up 15 points.

Arjun features yet again for his stellar 17-point performance during their last meeting in season 8 where Jaipur registered a comprehensive victory over U Mumba.

Here's a short summary of the last three U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (32) beat MUM (22) by 10 points, November 15, 2022. JAI (42) beat MUM (39) by 3 points, November 7, 2022. JAI (44) beat MUM (28) by 16 points, February, 2022.