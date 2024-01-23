MUM vs PUN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 86

U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will cross swords in the 86th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) encounter on Tuesday, January 23, in Hyderabad.

U Mumba's form has gone down in recent times. They are winless in their last five games with four defeats and one draw. They have six wins and as many defeats from 13 matches in their campaign this season.

Season 9 semi-finalists Puneri Paltan continue to strengthen their position in the top two. They are behind table toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers by just one point. Puneri Paltan have 11 wins and two losses from 13 games. They have four wins from their last five matches and are in top form as well.

Ahead of the Maharashtra derby, here's a look at the head-to-head record between MUM and PUN in PKL.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record in PKL

U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have faced each other 21 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. U Mumba have beaten Puneri Paltan ten times whereas the Paltan have nine victories in this battle. Two games have ended in ties.

When the two teams met earlier this season, Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba by 11 points.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by U Mumba - 10

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 9

Matches with no result - 2

Last 3 U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against U Mumba.

When they met earlier this season, Mohit Goyat (12) and Pankaj Mohite (6) top-scored to guide Puneri Paltan to a comfortable win.

In their second last season, U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan by a solitary point. Guman Singh led the charge with 13 points while Ashish (6) and Rinku (4) made vital contributions as well.

Their other meeting in season 9 saw Puneri Paltan pull off a close victory. Aslam Inamdar (9 points), Mohit Goyat (5 points), Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh (4 points each) put in an all-round effort.

Here’s a summary of the last three U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (43) beat MUM (32) by 11 points, December 8, 2023

MUM (34) beat PUN (33) by 1 point, November 11, 2022

PUN (30) beat MUM (28) by 2 points, October 16, 2022