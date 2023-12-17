MUM vs TAM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 28

U Mumba are set to take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 28th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Sunday, December 17, in Pune.

U Mumba have not been consistent in the tournament so far. Out of their four matches, they have managed to win two games with as many losses.

The Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have two victories and a defeat under their belt from three matches in PKL 10.

Both U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas have won their previous matches. They will be eager to build on the momentum and gain more points. Therefore, this is expected to be a thrilling battle.

Ahead of this clash, here's a look at the head-to-head record between MUM and TAM in PKL.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record in PKL

U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas have come up against each other nine times in Pro Kabaddi to date.

The former PKL champions U Mumba have hands down dominated this battle, having emerged victorious six times. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have managed to beat U Mumba only twice in these nine meetings.

Both teams have also played out a tied contest. U Mumba will look to build on their lead. Tamil Thalaivas have plenty of catching up to do as far as the head-to-head record between the two sides is concerned.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by U Mumba - 6

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi matches

Similar to the head-to-head record, U Mumba have dominated in the last three Pro Kabaddi clashes between the two teams as well.

The Mumbai-based franchise have won two games whereas the Thalaivas have just a solitary win.

Their most recent battle in Season 9 went in favor of the Tamil Thalaivas. Sagar picked up eight points while Narender bagged 7 points for the Thalaivas.

Guman Singh (12 points) and Ashish (10 points) helped U Mumba beat the Thalaivas in their other meeting last season.

Their last meeting in season 8 was a thrilling clash that U Mumba won by the barest of margins in the end.

Here's a summary of the last three U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

TAM (34) beat MUM (20) by 14 points, November 22, 2022. MUM (39) beat TAM (32) by 7 points, October 14, 2022. MUM (35) beat TAM (33) by 2 points, February 05, 2022.