"My family members scolded me for playing in tournaments"- Sandeep Kumar shares his life journey from auto driver's son to YKS star

Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) has unearthed many young talents in India. One of them is Sandeep Kumar. Known to be a multi-point raid specialist, Kumar impressed a lot while playing in the YKS.

His excellent YKS performances helped him earn a contract in the Pro Kabaddi League. He will make his debut for the Patna Pirates in the upcoming season.

Ahead of his PKL debut, Sportskeeda caught up with Sandeep Kumar for an exclusive interview. Here are the excerpts:

Interview with YKS star Sandeep Kumar

Q. Can you tell us a little about your life journey? How did you get into the sport?

Sandeep Kumar: I belong to Begusarai of Bihar, but I live in Rohtak district of Haryana. I started playing kabaddi when I was in seventh standard. During the summer holidays, I went to play cricket with my school and colony friends. While playing cricket, we saw a kabaddi ground, where a few kids were playing.

We asked them if we could also join and they agreed. So that's how my kabaddi journey started. My friends left kabaddi in a few months and even my elder brother gave up the sport to focus on studies. But I continued playing.

Kumar's family could not support him financially

Q. Did you have support from your parents for playing kabaddi?

Sandeep Kumar: My father is an auto-driver. My mother is a housewife. They did not have much knowledge about kabaddi. They only see it as a sport, and look at me as someone who enjoys playing.

Q. What are some of the challenges that you faced growing up?

Sandeep Kumar: When I was a kid, I only wanted to play but growing up I realized that you have to follow a diet and play tournaments. Our financial condition was bad, which was why I could not follow my diet plan.

Even my family members scolded me for playing in tournaments. They considered this as a timepass. Diet was the main challenge for me because of my financial condition.

My financial condition is not stable even now, but I am earning decent money by performing well in tournaments like YKS. I earn enough money to follow my diet now.

Q. How has YKS helped you?

Sandeep Kumar: YKS has brought about a change in my life. I played in the monsoon edition in Ranchi. Bihar team participated in the tournament. I went to the Patliputra Sports Complex for the trials and got selected and went to Ranchi.

Not many people knew about me, which is why I did not get enough game time. I was sitting on the bench. I performed decently whenever I got the chance.

After that, there was a trial for Junior Nationals in Bihar. I performed well and got selected for Junior Nationals camp. I performed well and they took me to the nationals, where we reached the quarterfinals and our team qualified for the Federations Cup. In Madurai, I was named captain for the Federations Cup.

I have been playing local tournaments regularly. Even in the YKS in Madurai, I was named captain of my team. YKS has changed my life because I could display my talent on the stage provided by them.

Sandeep will turn up for the Patna Pirates this season

Q. You're the multi-point raid specialist in YKS - but your team could not go through to the final. Despite this, how happy are you with your performances?

Sandeep Kumar: The auction was on the 10th of the month and I got a call that there is a camp from the 15th. So I had to rush. Maybe the team did not get enough support, perhaps that's why we lost.

Q. One thing you're looking forward to at the Patna Pirates?

Sandeep Kumar: I am very excited because it is my first season. There are some brilliant raiders in the Patna Pirates team. If I get the chance to play, I will try my best to perform well for the side. Whenever I get the opportunity, whether it is at the beginning or the end, I am excited to play.

Q. How were the celebrations when you got picked in PKL?

Sandeep Kumar: Everyone was happy. They said it was a good thing and wished me luck. I called my coach after the auction. He was very happy. I was at YKS only during the auction, so I ordered sweets and we had a party.

Q. Your most memorable moment in the YKS?

Sandeep Kumar: I scored 25 points in a match, which was a record. I was once at the top of the raiders' leaderboard, but I am in third or fourth position now.