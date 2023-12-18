"My family thought kabaddi won't take me anywhere"- Patna Pirates' Sandeep Kumar shares his journey from poverty to ₹9 lakh PKL contract

Sandeep Kumar is playing the first Pro Kabaddi season of his career for the Patna Pirates. PKL has changed the lives of many kabaddi players, and the same happened with Kumar, who bagged a ₹9 lakh deal from the three-time champions at this year's auction.

Kumar started playing kabaddi as a teenager, but his family members did not support him much. They urged him to quit kabaddi and focus on his studies so that he could get a decent job. However, he kept going and made it big against all odds.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Sandeep Kumar detailed the various challenges that he faced en route to PKL. Here are the excerpts:

Q. Tell us about your kabaddi journey.

Sandeep Kumar: I started playing kabaddi when I was in the seventh standard. We went to play cricket at a stadium. I saw a kabaddi ground there. So, I told my friends let's play kabaddi. My brother also started playing kabaddi with us.

Slowly, everyone else left, but I was interested in kabaddi. I continued playing. My family stopped supporting my kabaddi career because they wanted me to study and work a job. My family thought kabaddi won't take me anywhere and I would get injured.

Our financial condition was not so good. Hence, my family did not support me, but I continued playing kabaddi. Then, I got selected for Junior Nationals and next, I played in the Junior Federation Cup as well as YKS. Next, Patna Pirates signed me at the PKL Auction, and I am playing here now.

Q. How did you overcome your poor financial condition?

Sandeep Kumar: I would play in local kabaddi tournaments. If I won there, I would get a prize, using which I completed my diet. If I did not win, I would stay without a proper diet. My family could not support me financially because our condition was weak.

I had to ask for money to go to play tournaments, but they would even refuse at times. They would say I don't have a bright future in kabaddi and I lose every time. The journey continued like that.

Q. Now, you play kabaddi for Patna Pirates. The matches are live on TV. How did your family react to it?

Sandeep Kumar: Yes, I get phone calls when I play. They are very happy and they motivate me to perform well. When I am in substitutes, they ask me why I am not in the playing seven. They themselves answer it then by saying that some players would be better than me or senior to me. Still, they motivate me, and they are really happy.

Q. You and Sudhakar have done a great job so far. How is the environment in the Patna Pirates team?

Sandeep Kumar: Sudhakar raids from the left side. I raid from the right side, and there are other talented young raiders as well. Our team has a good blend of youth and experience. The seniors and coaches support us a lot.

Q. Sachin Tanwar is the senior raider of your team. Have you had any conversations with him?

Sandeep Kumar: Sachin bhaisahab is a really good raider. He only tells me that I am a cheetah and no one can catch me. He asks me to play my natural game and during the match also, he shares his insights. I really enjoy his company.

Q. Tell us about playing under coaches like Narender Redu and Anil Chaprana.

Sandeep Kumar: Redu sir is very friendly. He backs me a lot. I get to practice well with him. I am feeling good playing under him.

Q. Patna Pirates won the first 2 matches but then lost the next 3 games. What went wrong?

Sandeep Kumar: Initially, we inflicted all-outs on opposition teams when they were down to two or three men. But, of late, we are giving touch points to raiders when there is an all-out possible. So, that is the thing I feel. If we can control that, we can do better.

Q. Have you been a fan of Pro Kabaddi League since season 1?

Sandeep: My friends used to watch it. I started watching from season two and watched it regularly. I started playing kabaddi after season two. After watching PKL, my interest level increased.

Q. Who has been your idol in Kabaddi?

Sandeep Kumar: Ajay Thakur is my idol. I want to copy his running hand touch style. I met him once when he came for an Air India camp. I took his autograph.