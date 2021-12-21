"My parents beat me" - Pro Kabaddi 2021 star Ajay Thakur recalls leaving his house for playing a tournament

Ajay Thakur will represent Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Ahead of his first season as a Dabang Delhi player, Ajay has shared one of his childhood memories on Sportskeeda's Kabaddi Hangout show.

During a rapid fire interview, he was asked to share a childhood memory he still cherishes. The star Indian raider narrated an incident where he left his house without informing his parents just to participate in a kabaddi tournament.

"Once I went to play a kabaddi tournament far from my house," recalled Ajay Thakur. "My parents did not know where I was. My mother fell ill."

Ajay Thakur revealed that he performed well in that competition and won a few trophies. His parents were happy to see him succeed but they beat him first before looking at his trophies.

"When I came back after a few days, my parents beat me, but when I showed them my trophies, they were delighted," said Ajay Thakur.

Naveen Kumar is currently one of the best raiders in India: Ajay Thakur

Ajay Thakur also shared his views on his new Dabang Delhi teammate Naveen Kumar ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021. Praising the youngster, the veteran raider said:

"Naveen Kumar is currently one of the best raiders in India and he adds strength to the squad. Our aim will be to support him properly."

Ajay Thakur also mentioned that his goal for PKL 8 is to win the title and score a minimum of 200 raid points for Dabang Delhi KC. It will be interesting to see if the former Tamil Thalaivas captain can meet his targets.

The Dabang Delhi KC franchise will start its Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign against Puneri Paltan on December 23 in Bengaluru.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee