NAD vs SAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7 for Nandurbar District vs Satara District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Maharashtra, Match 33

Nandurbar District will lock horns with Satara District in the 33rd match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 in Pool B at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, on March 13, Wednesday.

Nandurbar District are currently second with one win, racking up five points at a score difference of five. Satara District are holding the wooden spoon following a massive defeat, bagging zero points at a score difference of -20.

While Nandurbar District beat Sangli District by a 36-31 margin, Satara District suffered a big loss (24-44) at the hands of Palghar District. Although both sides will be aiming to give their best, Nandurbar will start as the hot favorites.

Match Details

Match: Nandurbar District vs Satara District, Match 33, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 (Pool B)

Date & Time: March 13, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Nandurbar District

Sanchit Shinde, Pruthviraj Galande Patil, Omkar Shinde, Pranav Dhumal, Atul Rathod, Raj Ahire, Shreyas Umbardand, Abhi Shendge, Jayesh Mahajan, Manish Thengde, Mithun Rathod, Omkar Kadam, Onkar Gade, Prashant Nagare, Sagar Gawade, Shushant Shinde, Tejas Raut, Varun Khandale, Vishvajit Salunke.

Satara District

Amit Mali, Ashish Karne, Prathamesh Mane, Yash Shantram, Arihant Bhosale, Ganesh Aawale, Omkar Palakar, Vedant Jagtap, Harish Vgare, Pranav Kumar Chavhan, Paajwal Zanzane, Pranav Dhumal, Anand Shinde, Arihant Anandrao, Atharv Sawant, Chaitanya Raut, Krushna Pawar, Kunal Kiran, Om Bhosale, Pratik Mhaske.

Probable Playing 7s

Nandurbar District

Tejas Raut, Onkar Gade, Jayesh Mahajan, Shushant Shinde, Shreyas Umbardand, Omkar Shinde, Atul Rathod.

Satara District

Anand Shinde, Ganesh Awale, Atharv Sawant, Yash Nikam, Pranav Dhumal, Pavankumar Chavan, Kunal Jadhav.

NAD vs SAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Atul Ashok Rathod, Atharv Ajit Sawant, Shreyas Sachin, Pranav Shivaji Dhumal, Tejas Dadasaheb Raut, Anand Ashok Shinde, Shushant Babruvan Shinde.

Captain: Tejas Dadasaheb Raut Vice-captain: Anand Ashok Shinde

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Omkar Vitthal Shinde, Atharv Ajit Sawant, Shreyas Sachin, Pranav Shivaji Dhumal, Tejas Dadasaheb Raut, Anand Ashok Shinde, Yash Shantram

Captain: Anand Ashok Shinde, Vice-captain: Shreyas Sachin