National Games 2025 Kabaddi Points Table: Updated standings after Day 3

Services finished at the top of the National Games 2025 Kabaddi points table for Group A in the men's division. The Services team defeated Rajasthan by 50-34 in their final group stage fixture to finish with nine points to their name.

Joining them in the semifinals from Group A is Haryana. The Haryana team crushed home side Uttarakhand by 49-28 to secure the second position in the Group A standings. Haryana ended with six points from three matches.

Talking about the National Games 2025 Kabaddi points table for Group B, Chandigarh continued to reign supreme at the top. Chandigarh beat Karnataka by 48-35 to finish first in Group B. They have nine points from three matches.

The second semifinalist from Group B was decided in a nail-biting thriller, where Arjun Deshwal's team Uttar Pradesh edged Maharashtra by 50-49. Uttar Pradesh will take on Services, while Chandigarh will battle Haryana in the semifinals of National Games 2025 kabaddi men's tournament.

Himachal Pradesh top the National Games 2025 kabaddi points table in Group A of women's division

Talking about the women's kabaddi tournament now, Himachal Pradesh topped the Group A standings with a comprehensive 46-24 win over Uttarakhand. Haryana defeated Punjab by 34-20 in a virtual quarterfinal to join Himachal Pradesh in the semifinals.

In Group B, Maharashtra maintained a 100% win percentage and secured the number one position in the standings. Maharashtra registered their third win of the tournament by defeating West Bengal by 30-22.

Rajasthan joined Maharashtra in the semifinals from Group B. Rajasthan beat Karnataka by 38-21 to finish second in the Group B points table.

The semifinal matches will happen on February 1. Himachal Pradesh will battle Rajasthan in the first semifinal match, starting at 3.30pm IST. Later, Maharashtra will take on Haryana in the second semifinal, with the start time being 4.30pm IST.

