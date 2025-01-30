National Games 2025, Men's Kabaddi: Karnataka squad ft. Abhishek KS and Pavan TR

Indian kabaddi player Vishwas Gowda has played for three teams across four seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League. He played for Puneri Paltan in PKL 8, Patna Pirates in PKL 9, and Bengal Warriorz in the last couple of seasons.

Abhishek KS made his PKL debut with Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 9. Across three seasons, he has earned 37 tackle points from 38 outings. He will play as the left cover for Karnataka at the National Games 2025.

Former Jaipur Pink Panthers right cover Pavan TR will ply his trade for Karnataka in the ongoing edition of the National Games. He has bagged 17 tackle points from 26 outings across two seasons with the Pink Panthers.

Several other Yuva Kabaddi players will represent Karnataka at the 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand. Chetan Nayak earned a total of 12 points from six matches with the Hampi Heroes in 2023.

Madhu Kaveerappa has been a star performer in the Yuva Kabaddi Series for two years. He earned a total of 229 points from 43 matches in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, Mithun Gowda was part of the Bengal Warriorz side previously in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Vijay Rangappa earned three points in the only Yuva Kabaddi match he played for Vijayanagara Veers in the Winter Edition 2022. Right raider Shashank Acharya earned 68 points from 14 matches at the Monsoon Edition 2023 with the Kaziranga Rhinos.

All-rounder Hemanth P will ply his trade for Karnataka at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand. He was part of the Yuva Kabaddi series but is yet to play a match in the tournament.

Karnataka squad in Men's Kabaddi at National Games 2025

Vishwas Gowda, Abhishek KS, Pavan TR, Hemanth P, Rathan, Chetan Nayak, Vinod Gowda, Madhu Kaveerappa, Mithun Gowda, Vijay Rangappa, Shubham Singh, Shashank Acharya.

