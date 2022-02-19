National selection trials for women kabaddi players to begin on February 21

The national selection trials for women's kabaddi players is set to kickstart at various SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCoEs) and Non-SAI Centres in the upcoming weeks. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) made the announcement on February 19.

The first set of trials is set to begin on February 21 at SAI’s NRC NCOE - Sonipat. Meanwhile, the process will continue at other SAI/Non-SAI Centres as well, in the coming weeks.

The selection trails are open for girls between the age group of 16 and 22 years and further details on other selection criteria are available on the SAI's website.

Meanwhile, the Open National Selection trials in various disciplines for the 2022 Deaflympics will also commence from February 22 onwards.

Women's Kabaddi national selection trials schedule:

1) NCOE, Sonepat - Feb 21-22

2) NCOE Dharamshala - Feb 24-25

3) STC Mastuna Sahib (Punjab & Chandigarh) - Feb 27-28

4) Chhatrasal Stadium (Delhi) - March 3

5) Chogan Stadium (Jaipur- Rajasthan) Feb 28 - March 1

6) NCOE Lucknow - Feb 27-28

7) Patli Putra Stadium (Patna, Bihar) - March 2-3

8) NCOE Kolkata - March 5-6

9) NCOE Guwahati, Assam - March 8

10) STC Hyderabad (Telangana & Andhra Pradesh) - Feb 25-26

11) SAI Centre - Bangalore (Karnataka) - Feb 28 - March 1

12) STC Chennai - Tamil Nadu - Feb 22-23

13) NCOE Trivandrum - Kerala - Feb 25-26

14) NCOE Kandivali Mumbai - Feb 28- March 1

15) Manjalpur Sports Complex - Vadodara - March 4

