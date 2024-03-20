Naveen Kumar to miss Senior Kabaddi Nationals due to injury

In a setback for the Services team, star raider Naveen Kumar will miss the 70th Senior Kabaddi Nationals due to an ACL injury. The talismanic raider, known for his agility and speed on the mat, was injured during the Chennai leg of the season's match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The unfortunate incident occurred when Naveen attempted to raid in a super tackle situation, forcing him out of the tournament for the first half of the season.

Naveen Kumar's absence comes at a critical time for Services, as he was in peak form while playing for Dabang Delhi, averaging more than 11 points per game at the time of his injury. His outstanding performances had propelled Dabang Delhi to formidable positions in matches. However, the serious injury required surgery, and he is currently recovering.

Before his injury, Naveen Kumar was leading the raiders' list, showcasing exceptional performance with 71 raid points and five super 10s in just six matches. His remarkable feat included breaking the record for the fastest player to reach 1000 raid points in PKL history, solidifying his status as one of the league's premier raiders.

Naveen Kumar's absence: Impact on Services Kabaddi team

Services has emerged as one of the strongest teams in the senior nationals, consistently demonstrating their abilities in recent years. With Naveen as their main raider, they've demonstrated exceptional skill and dominance on the mat.

Naveen's outstanding performance against Haryana in the 2023 National Games in Goa, where Services won the gold medal, highlights his contribution to the team's victory. However, his absence raises concerns about their chances in the upcoming tournament.

Despite the challenges, Services remains committed to upholding its legacy and competing at the highest level. With a talented roster and strong leadership, they hope to overcome this setback and continue their pursuit of the gold medal.

Naveen Kumar, nicknamed 'Naveen Express' for his lightning-fast raids, has been the Services team's linchpin for years. While Naveen's absence is significant, it provides an opportunity for other players to step up and demonstrate their abilities on the national stage. Services remains focused on their goal of victory, motivated by memories of previous victories and a determination to overcome adversity.