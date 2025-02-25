New dates announced for the Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship 2025 in Tehran

The Asian Kabaddi Federation has officially confirmed the new dates for the sixth edition of the Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship. The tournament will now take place from March 4 to 9, 2025, in Tehran, Iran. The Iranian capital, which previously hosted the second edition in 2007, becomes the first city to stage the event twice.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Tehran from February 20 to 25, but the dates were revised due to a scheduling conflict with India’s Senior National Kabaddi Championship. Organizers pushed the event by nearly two weeks, and the new dates have now been officially confirmed.

The competition will see 12 teams vying for the continental title, with defending champions India aiming to retain their supremacy. India has been the most successful team in the tournament’s history, winning four of the five editions held so far. The only time India failed to win gold was in 2016 when South Korea clinched the title on home soil.

The last edition of the tournament took place in 2017 when India defeated South Korea in the final to reclaim their crown in Gorgan, Iran. After a gap of eight years, the Indian team will return to defend their title.

Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship to serve as preparation for Women’s Kabaddi World Cup

The Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship 2025 will also serve as a crucial platform ahead of the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup, which is set to take place later this year in Bihar, India. With the global event on the horizon, the continental championship will provide teams an opportunity to fine-tune their preparations against top Asian competitors.

Despite being one of the premier events in women’s kabaddi, the tournament has been held sporadically since its inception in 2005. This will only be the sixth edition in nearly two decades. However, with the latest edition finally confirmed, organizers hope to establish a more consistent schedule for the future.

