"Not necessary that we would won have if Ashu was there" - Dabang Delhi head coach reflects on tie-breaker loss over Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi head coach Joginder Narwal reflected on their close defeat against Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Sunday, October 12. The game was tied 38-38. The Paltan won 6-5 in the tie-breaker.

Joginder reckoned that mistakes from their side took the game into the tie-breaker. He expressed that his players could not hold their nerves in tight moments. Ajinkya Pawar scored a Super 10. Saurabh Nandal picked up a High 5.

Delhi missed their regular skipper Ashu Malik. He was rested due to an injury. Joginder stated that his presence would have guaranteed them a win.

"Somewhere we made a small mistake. The game should not have gone to the tie-breaker. Even in the five raids we made some mistakes. The performance was good but when the main time came Ajinkya also faltered and so did the defense. Not necessary that we would won have if Ashu was there. He has a slight injury. We have already qualified so we will play him when he is fully fit. The team has done well even without him," he said during the post-match press conference.

Dabang Delhi became the first team this season to qualify for the playoffs. They have 24 points from 15 games with a score difference of 77. Ashu has been their best performer with 146 raid points from 12 matches.

"It would have been one-sided had we played with a bit of patience" - Ajay Thakur on tight win over Dabang Delhi

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur felt that it could have been a one-sided win for his team. However, he reckoned that beating Dabang Delhi increased their confidence.

"It would have been one-sided had we played with a bit of patience. We had it in our mind that we have to win. Every team and coach has it in their mind to beat a top team so that it increases our confidence. I was in a lot of tension in the end and did not even watch 2-3 raids. I went back and sat," he said.

Puneri Paltan replaced Dabang Delhi at the top of the points table. They also have 24 points, with a score difference of 84. Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar reflected on Ashu Malik's absence. He stated that Dabang Delhi were dependent on him in the raiding department.

"If Ashu was there it would have been interesting. They are dependent on him as he raids more. That was a bit of a factor. But even if he is there no problem, our team is doing very well."

Puneri Paltan became the second team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

