"Only team to defeat both Delhi and Pune twice" - Fans react as Patna Pirates register stunning 35-point win over Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates stunned Dabang Delhi with a massive victory in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash. They crushed Delhi 61-26 to win by a huge difference of 35 points on Wednesday, October 22. It was their fourth consecutive victory as well.

Ayan Lohchab delivered yet another brilliant performance for the Patna Pirates, as he has all through the season. He scored 20 raid points. Ayan found able support from his teammates. Ankit Kumar picked up a Super 10, scoring 11 raid points. Navdeep scored six tackle points while Deepak chipped in with three tackle points.

Dabang Delhi rested their main players and went with a second-string side. They have already sealed a top-two finish. Nonetheless, it was a commendable effort from the Pirates to have won by such a huge margin.

Their hopes of making the top eight were further boosted with this performance.

Here is how the fans reacted to their stunning win on X:

"The Men in Green – Patna Pirates 💚 stand tall as the only team to defeat both Delhi and Pune twice in #PKL2025," a fan wrote.

Decent guy @iammeineonly The Men in Green – Patna Pirates 💚 stand tall as the only team to defeat both Delhi and Pune twice in #PKL2025. ​ #PatnaPirates #PKL #Kabaddi

Harsh 👑 @XHarsh18 @BiharSeHai55 @Death__SLAYER Patna Pirates have reached the playoffs.from 12th position🎯

Ayan Khanra @AyanKha93842862 Clearly..Patna Pirates will be in TOP 8... as Delhi has nothing to take from this match...and also the score difference for them is going to good after the match #PatnaPirates #PKL12 #pklseason12 #ProKabaddi

Aakash @aakashvkfan 4 in a row ⚡✅

WTH 🐦‍🔥 @Tastydahibara Aaj patna jeeti because delhi rested their main players, they won by +35. Kal gujrat ka blr ke saath hai, wahan bhi blr ka b team khelega, kuchh bhi hosakta hai isiliye bola ke 99%,gujrat agar 40+ points se jeeti bhi,fir bhi patna ko harna hoga last mein tab jaake GG qualify hoga

Dabang Delhi ended their league stage with two defeats in a row and three losses in their last five matches. As they had qualified way earlier, they tried out their bench strength in several games.

Patna Pirates inch closer to Top 8 berth

With a massive win, the Patna Pirates moved to the eighth position in the standings. They have 14 points from 17 matches with a score difference of -5. Not only did this victory give them crucial points, but helped them better their score difference as well.

A win in their final league stage game will take them to 16 points and ensure qualification. Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas are behind them with 12 points each from 17 matches.

Even if the Pirates lose their final game, the Giants and Yoddhas will need massive victories to overtake them. It has been a remarkable comeback from the three-time champions. They were reeling at the bottom at one stage and have now almost sealed a spot in the playoffs.

The Pirates will play the Jaipur Pink Panthers on Thursday, October 23.

