"Our hopes are intact" - Patna Pirates head coach on playoffs chances after win over Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates head coach Randeep Dalal reflected on the team's victory over Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the table toppers 38-27 on Sunday, October 19.

While the Patna Pirates struggled to finish close games earlier, Randeep reckoned that the team now has rhythm with three back-to-back wins. He praised skipper Ankit Juglan for his leadership and also stated their hopes of making the top eight are alive.

"We were doing bad in close games but we have won three consecutive games now so the rhythm is there now. There are two games left and we have to play to win that's it. The table is critical now and it is fun too. Our hopes are intact. Ankit is the most senior in this team. He had done well as captain last season as well. He guides everyone and he is a good player as well," he said during the post-match press conference.

The Patna Pirates are tenth on the table with 12 points from 16 matches. They will have to win both their remaining games to stay in the race for the playoffs. The Pirates will be up against Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers next.

"I did not want to take that risk" - Puneri Paltan head coach on resting main players against Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan once again did not play with their full strength side against the Patna Pirates. They tried out their bench strength further, giving opportunities to other players. Notably, they have already confirmed a top-two finish. Therefore, the result of this game would not affect them.

Head coach Ajay Thakur reckoned that other teams winning against their second-string side was good for the league. He stated that it would keep the tournament interesting and tight till the end.

"It is good. If other teams think that a young Puneri team is playing and they have chances, it is good. There will be some fight. It is good for the league. It will go till the very end. Their hopes will also stay and we also checked our bench," he said.

Ajay added that he did not want to risk his main players getting injured ahead of the qualifiers. He expressed that the stakes were not high for them as the other teams, and hence, they could afford to do so.

"It did not matter if we won or lost this game, but if any main player got an injury, then the league is done for me. So I did not want to take that risk. Other teams will play do-or-die as they have a lot at stake."

Puneri Paltan ended their league stage with 26 points from 18 games. They will be seen playing the qualifier and have a direct shot at making the finals.

