"Our target was to score more and increase the lead" - Patna Pirates' Head coach reacts after massive victory over Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates put up a scintillating effort to secure a massive victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They trashed Dabang Delhi 61-26 in a one-sided affair on Wednesday, October 22. It was a much-needed victory to strengthen their playoffs' chances.
Patna Pirates Head Coach Randeep Dalal reflected that the mindset was to play aggressively, having calculated the score difference. He added that while qualification was one factor, they would play to win. Randeep also reckoned that they were almost through to the playoffs.
"We knew our calculation as we were in the race with Thalaivas, Giants, and others as well. We had calculated the score difference. We will play openly even with Jaipur in the next game. Qualifying is one thing but we have come to play and win. We will play to win and I feel we are almost through if not extraordinary happens in the next game. Our target was to score more and increase the lead," he said during the post-match press conference.
Following their 35-point triumph, the Pirates moved to the eighth position. They have 14 points from 17 matches. A win in their last match will confirm their spot in the playoffs.
Patna Pirates' skipper Ankit Jaglan reflects on massive win over Dabang Delhi
Patna Pirates' skipper Ankit Jaglan also seconded his coach's comments. He reflected that the plan was to register a big win. Talking about their next game, he stated that they would plan based on what team the opposition plays.
The Pirates will face the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their final league stage match on Thursday, October 23.
"Our planning was to better our score difference. We knew the better we made it, it would be good for us. Even if it is playoffs the game is the same. We have to play in the same way. We will try to do well. For the next game, we will see what team Jaipur plays and then see what team we can play. They have qualified so they may try their their other players," he said.
Notably, the Panthers have qualified for the playoffs. However, they will want to gain as they lost their previous game.