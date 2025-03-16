Pakistan invites Indian kabaddi team for Guru Nanak Friendship Cup

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has invited India to participate in the upcoming Guru Nanak Friendship Cup. It is a three-nation international kabaddi tournament set to be held in Lahore in April. Iran is the third team in the competition.

Ad

PKF President Chaudhary Shafay Hussain announced the invitation after the federation’s general council meeting on Thursday, March 13. He stressed the importance of sports in building relations between India and Pakistan.

“We have also invited India to send its team to Pakistan for this event. We believe that sports can play a big role in improving relations between Pakistan and India,” Hussain said.

Ad

Trending

India and Pakistan last faced each other in kabaddi at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Indian team delivered a commanding performance in the semifinal, defeating Pakistan 61-14. India later won the gold medal, overcoming Iran 33-29 in a closely contested final.

Given this dominant track record, fans would be eager to see another India-Pakistan clash if the Indian team accepts the invitation.

India yet to confirm participation after declining previous invitation

While Pakistan has extended the invitation, India’s participation remains uncertain. Just four months ago, in November 2024, India had refused to send its kabaddi team to Pakistan for a similar event. The Indian team was scheduled to play matches in Kartarpur (November 19), Lahore (November 21), and Bahawalpur (November 23).

Ad

At the time, PKF Secretary Mohammad Sarwar Rana had expressed disappointment over India’s decision. The issue of Indian teams avoiding travel to Pakistan has also been seen in cricket. During the recently concluded 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, hosted by Pakistan, India declined to play its matches in the country. Instead, all of India’s fixtures were moved to Dubai. The Indian cricket team went on to win the tournament, defeating New Zealand in the final.

The upcoming Guru Nanak Friendship Cup presents an opportunity for the Indian kabaddi team to compete in Pakistan, but it remains to be seen whether Indian authorities will approve the tour. The final decision is likely to depend on factors such as diplomatic relations and security considerations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback