PAT vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 113

Patna Pirates and U Mumba are up against each other in the 113th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Saturday, February 10, in Kolkata.

Patna Pirates are unbeaten in their last five matches with three wins. They have a total of nine wins, seven defeats, and three tied results from 19 games so far. The three-time champions are on track to qualify for the playoffs and will aim to carry momentum.

Meanwhile, U Mumba are placed tenth on the points table. They are winless in their last five games, with four consecutive defeats. U Mumba have six wins, ten losses, and a couple of tied games.

With the teams fighting hard to make the playoffs, this is an important contest. On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and MUM in PKL.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL

Patna Pirates and U Mumba have faced each other 19 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. U Mumba have had the better of their opponents with 11 wins. The Pirates have beaten U Mumba only seven times. Both teams have also played out a tied encounter.

U Mumba pulled off a close win when the two teams last met earlier this season. The Pirates will aim to level scores as they meet again in the reverse fixture.

Matches played: 19

Matches won by Patna Pirates: 7

Matches won by U Mumba: 11

Matches with No Result: 1

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

Season 2 champions U Mumba have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams. When they met earlier this season, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (13 points), Guman Singh, and Visvanth V (8 points apiece) helped U Mumba clinch a tight win.

In their last meeting in season 9, Guman Singh (13 points), Ashish (6 points), and Rinku (4 points) played key roles in a win for U Mumba. Their other game last season saw the Patna Pirates register a close victory. Sachin (12 points) and Sunil (6 points) emerged as their top scorers.

Here's a summary of the last three Patna Pirates vs U Mumba matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

MUM (42) beat PAT (40) by 2 points on December 15, 2023. MUM (36) beat PAT (23) by 13 points on November 13, 2022. PAT (34) beat MUM (31) by 3 points on November 4, 2022.