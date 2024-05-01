Patna Pirates rope in KIYG gold medalist Ayan Lohchab ahead of PKL Season 11

Pro Kabaddi League franchise Patna Pirates have roped in the services of New Young Player (NYP) Ayan Lohchab ahead of the upcoming season. Ayan Lohchab is an emerging kabaddi star, who plies his trade for the Haryana state team.

Ayan Lohchab won the gold medal at the 49th Jr. National Kabaddi Championship. He is also a two-time gold medalist at the Khelo India Youth Games with Haryana. His performance in the tournaments caught the eyes of the Pirates scouting unit.

Patna Pirates seemed impressed with the young raider’s exploits on the mat and, thus, roped him in for the upcoming PKL season.

The most successful team in PKL history, Patna Pirates, finished sixth in the PKL 2023-24 season. The Pirates secured 11 wins, right losses and three ties from 22 matches in the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Following a top-6 finish, they secured a place in the PKL 2023-24 playoffs. In the Eliminator clash, the Pirates edged past Dabang Delhi 37-35 in a nail-biter of a contest, and, thereby, secured their place in the semis.

However, their happiness was short-lived as Puneri Paltan outclassed them in all departments in the semi-final. Patna Pirates’ campaign ended with a heart-crushing 37-21 defeat over Puneri Paltan.

The latter went on to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final and claim their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League title.

What is New Young Player? All you need to know about NYP

NYP stands for New Young Player. Ahead of the auctions, the Pro Kabaddi League teams sign youngsters, who come under the age bracket of 18-22, under the NYP category.

Some of the youngsters who were signed as NYP and made a huge name for themselves in the Pro Kabaddi League include the likes of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Naveen Kumar among many others.