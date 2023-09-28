Pawan Sehrawat announced as India captain for Asian Games 2023, Sanjeev Baliyan named head coach

Pawan Sehrawat has been named as the captain of the Indian men's kabaddi team for Asian Games 2023. Sanjeev Baliyan will be the head coach of the side.

Sehrawat has previous captaincy experience under his belt, having captained India at the Asian Kabaddi Championship earlier this year. He has also led the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Meanwhile, Baliyan is the Jaipur Pink Panthers' head coach and under his guidance, they won the 2022/23 PKL.

Indian men's kabaddi team for Asian Games 2023: Pawan Sehrawat (captain) Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Naveen Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal and Akash Shinde.

India have been placed in Group A of the men's kabaddi event of the Asian Games this year. They will face Bangladesh, South Korea, Thailand and Sri Lanka in the group stage, which is set to start on October 2.

Muskan Malik replaces injured Sonali Shingate in India women's squad for kabaddi at Asian Games 2023

The Indian women's kabaddi team will also be in action at the Asian Games 2023. But they have been forced to make one change to the squad. Muskan Malik has come in for Sonali Shingate, who is injured. Here is the updated squad:

Indian women's kabaddi team for Asian Games: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Pradeep Shinde and Muskan Malik.

In the women's event, India have been placed in Group A alongside Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan and Indonesia. Both the Indian teams are among the favorites to win the gold medal in their respective events.